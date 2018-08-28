Chadwell Heath suffer heavy loss to title hopefuls Plumstead A

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Plumstead A 6 Chadwell Heath 1

Chadwell Heath were defeated 6-1 at title chasing Plumstead A in the London Super League.

The scoreline did not reflect the closeness of the match, however, with four of the games going the full seven legs.

The first three contests all went the duration, and were won by the player going second in the decider.

Liam Hill (23.62) was first up for Heath, and produced another solid display which included a 118 finish in a game which saw 29 tons scored.

Despite having the advantage of throw in the seventh leg, he couldn’t take advantage as Plumstead drew first blood.

Shaun Lovett (26.64) has gone off the boil slightly in recent weeks, but claimed what proved to be the solitary point and the match award in a sparkling display. The performance reaped its reward, this time the break in the finale went in his favour to get Heath up and running.

The third game followed the pattern of the opener, with quality scoring and big finishes on either side.

Matt Crowley (23.17) also cracked in a ton-plus finish, on this occasion a 122, in taking his match all the way.

He too was unable to capitalise on throw as the hosts regained the lead, which they were not to relinquish.

So Heath were 2-1 down, but could easily have had their noses in front.

Plumstead A then took control of proceedings, taking the next two points without dropping a leg.

Danny Faulkner (24.22) wasn’t as consistent in the scoring stakes as his opponent, and consequently was always chasing the game.

A similar fate befell Ernest Hodgson (18.67), which gave Plumstead the overall victory.

Heath though were in no mood to roll over, and the penultimate match saw John Loeber (24.13) hit a maximum in another game which hung in the balance right to the last.

The final leg saw Plumstead lead off, and they held throw to keep up the pressure on the leaders.

Steve Harold (20.24) was last out of the hat, and managed to avoid a whitewash before going down in five.

Despite the heavy loss, Heath can take encouragement having made Plumstead A really work hard for the win.

Next up is a short trip as they take on local rivals Romford, who are also gunning for the title and are currently one point behind leaders Welling A.

Before that, London take on Cambridgeshire in the BICC Division One. The Londoners were heavily beaten last timeout at Devon, and will have another tough task against a side who have swept all before them. This is the first of three games to be played in the next 4 weeks, and they will have a major impact on where London will be competing next season.