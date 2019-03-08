Nat’s your lot for Dye with a courageous 100k run along picturesque Pennine canal

East London Runner Nathaniel Dye celebrates finishing the Canalthon 100k with a beer Archant

One of the most glorious things about a run in the countryside is the glorious views you can see along the way.

And that was certainly the case for East London Runners’ Nathaniel Dye as he took on the daunting Canalthon 100k race on Sunday.

Dye said: “I set off for my first 100k at 7am on a cold, but glorious morning in the little town of Sowerby Bridge near Halifax.

“From there we joined the Rochdale Canal and took a meandering journey along the tow path through beautiful Pennine countryside.

“I felt really good for about 30 miles up to Manchester, but then as I turned around at 50k, I slowed down dramatically and then I felt physically sick.

“The next 10k was amongst the most challenging I have ever done and that included running up and down Ben Nevis.

“I think I just ate a bit too much of the wrong stuff, but though I wasn’t able to recover my pace, I did manage to grind my way to the end.

“Crossing the finish line was a blessed relief and just as I got under cover the heavens opened. I think I can now call myself a proper ultra runner,” he said.

In the end he was 22nd out of 50 entrants in 11 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds.

There were some excellent performances from East London Runners at the Run Fest at Lee Valley 10k on Sunday.

Thomas Grimes battled home in 35.02 to finish a superb second, while not far behind was Stuart Kelly in fifth, clocking 35.48.

Fabrizio Stefanoni managed a time of 38.27 to be 13th and the club contingent was completed by Spencer Evans, who was 16th in 38.54.

Samir Younsi was a fine 14th out of 84 entrants at the Toyota Catch the Car 5k at the Olympic Park on Sunday, clocking 25.04.

At the London Landmarks half marathon, John Henry finished 65th in 1:26.25.

Meanwhile, in the Tough Run half marathon in Greenwich Park, Michael Bamford was an excellent 13th and the second V50 runner as he clocked 1:33.02.

There were three members at the Colchester half marathon on Sunday, led home by Laura Woodhouse in 1:47.23, which was enough for 756th place.

Graham Peacock was 986th in 1:51.13, while the trio was completed by Diana Rexhepaj, who was 1,977th in 2:11.38.