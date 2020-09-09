Search

Phil Norman and Daniel Rowden produce a golden double for Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 September 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by British Athletics, Daniel Rowden and Jake Wightman of Great Britain take part in the Men's 800 Metres during Day Two of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on September 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images)

2020 British Athletics

Phil Norman and Daniel Rowden produced a golden double for Woodford Green on day two of the British Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by British Athletics, Phil Norman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during Day Two of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on September 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by British Athletics, Phil Norman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during Day Two of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on September 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images)

Norman won the 3,000m steeplechase in 8.32.51, while Rowden beat Jake Wightman in a thrilling 800m to win in 1.45.94.

Rowden made his move off the last bend, reeling in Wightman with 50m to go before showcasing his strength and speed, crossing the line in a stadium record.

He said: “This has been very special. It has been such a weird year with not knowing what is going to happen, if any events will take place. It was great to come here in front of a big TV crowd – it is very special.

“I am very happy after a difficult year with surgery in April 2019. It has been a tough road back. To take the British title for the first time is incredible. The strength in depth at 800m in the UK is amazing.”

Norman won his race in a stadium record but was pushed all the way by Mark Pearce and said: “It’s an amazing feeling to come out here and get the win today to be British champion. I was hoping the race would be taken out at a fairly good lick. The last thing you want is to be jogging around with people getting in each other’s way because in the steeplechase it can get pretty messy.

“It was nice of Mark to take it out for us and help us get the time today. When I went past Mark I knew he didn’t want to let me go and I needed to go with a bold move and with intent.”

Cindy Ofili won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles a day earlier in 13.16secs, holding off 17-year-old Lucy-Jane Matthews (Birchfield) and Cameron Fillery took silver in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.83secs. William Grimsey won silver in the men’s high jump with a clearance of 2.15m and Shanara Hibbert won triple jump silver with 12.86.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by British Athletics, Gold Medalist, Phil Norman of Great Britain poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during Day Two of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on September 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by British Athletics, Gold Medalist, Phil Norman of Great Britain poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during Day Two of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena on September 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images)

Lucy Marshall was sixth in the women’s hammer with 58.91, while Ciaran Wright was fifth in the men’s final with 62.61.

Jack Lawrie was fifth in the men’s 400m hurdles in 51.55, with Craig Charlton seventh in the shot with 14.87.

