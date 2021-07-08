Ilford tennis star Patrick Brady battling through injury to seal Wimbledon win

Published: 1:00 PM July 8, 2021

Britain’s Patrick Brady revealed he was battling an injury during his stunning, but hard fought, first round boys’ singles win at Wimbledon.

Brady, who is from Ilford, was the second of a pair of British boys to make it through qualifying to earn a place in the main boys draw, putting in some impressive performances that saw him beat the world number 75 and 47.

Brady also came through qualifying to reach the quarterfinals of the LTA British Tour event at Frinton in June, before having to withdraw.

The 16-year-old from Essex, put in a performance beyond his years to defeat Czech star Adam Jurajda, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

His opponent was not only two years his senior, but also ranked 40th in the world.

Yet Brady, a qualifier, fought back superbly, winning the second set in 29 minutes, before closing out the decider with ease.

After match he said: “I didn’t have it easy out there. After the first set I had a slight injury with my left hamstring, which was quite tight.

“It was affecting my movement a little bit.

“But once I lost that first set tiebreaker, it kind of freed me up a little bit. I made the points shorter, and just focused on the process.

“I was almost not focusing on the match, just focusing on myself, which I think really helped.

“To play at Wimbledon is what I have dreamed of since I was five, six years old. So, when you go onto those courts, it is hard.

“The first few games my arms were shivering I was so nervous, but after a while I settled down. I started to feel more comfortable with the fans and fed off them, rather than feeling anxious.

“I had a few families and friends watching from Essex, so that was great. My team have done so much to get me here, so it was nice to give something back.

“I don’t think it is important to think about winning it. I just want to focus on my game plan each match and do what I can.

“At the moment I just train with my brother at David Lloyd. But I have a good team who I can train around with, I do not have a real base though so it would be nice to get that sorted.

“Nadal was my hero growing up, but in terms of modelling my game, I always look at Djokovic and Andy (Murray) as well. I want to try and dictate points from the baseline, and if you’re wanting to play that way there is no-one better to try and learn from.”

