Ilford youngster Patrick Brady needs to work on performing under pressure

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:56 AM July 11, 2021   
Patrick Brady in action against Max Hans Rehberg during their boys' singles second round match on day ten of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Thursday July 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Patrick Brady said he needs to work on performing under pressure after being knocked out in the second round of the Wimbledon junior boys’ singles by Germany’s Max Hans Rehberg. 

Ilford youngster Brady was the second of a pair of British boys to make it through qualifying to earn a place in the main draw, putting in some impressive performances that saw him beat the world numbers 75 and 47. 

The 16-year-old from Essex impressed with a defiant performance in defeat against his German opponent but eventually fell inside three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.  

After a difficult opening to the match, Brady showed great character to take the second set 4-6, having been 1-2 down. 

It looked as if the result could swing either way at 4-4 in the final set, however, it was Rehberg who held on to seal an impressive victory.  

“This competition can get very tough, in the last two matches that I’ve had here at Wimbledon the first sets have tended be very nerve-wracking and very tough to perform in,” commented Brady after the defeat.  

Patrick Brady in action against Max Hans Rehberg during their boys' singles second round match on da

Patrick Brady in action against Max Hans Rehberg during their boys' singles second round match on day ten of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Thursday July 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

“There is a lot of pressure and I think I’ll have to work on that, the biggest thing I was struggling with today was probably the physical side.  

“I need to physically be able to stay at that level for longer, I haven’t been used to training at that sort of intensity, especially under pressure.  

“There are a lot of emotions physically and mentally so I need to work on that, after the first set I was very angry because I knew I wasn’t performing anywhere near where I could, so I think in the second I just stayed level-headed and tried to focus on myself.  

“At 3-3 in the final set I was just looking to take it one point at a time, every point was gruelling, tough and physical so I was just trying to do the same thing I did in the second set.  

“There were just a couple points here and there where I needed to do better, I’m slightly upset that I lost, you’re upset anytime when you lose.  

“I’m going to take a lot of positives from these last couple of weeks from not know I’d even play this tournament, so I really want to come back stronger next year.” 

