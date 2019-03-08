Old Loughts looking for more Hockey Heroes

Old Loughtonians are working on developing their next generation of players after their under-16 and under-12 mixed teams won NHA Junior Cup honours.

The club are working with England Hockey to deliver a new six-week programme called 'Hockey Heroes' aimed at giving five to six year olds a fun and welcoming introduction to the spot.

Those who enrol will get a Hockey Heroes pack which includes two plastic hockey sticks, a ball, personalised t-shirt and stickers for their sticks.

One-hour sessions will be delivered from the end of September and senior coach John Wright said: "Winning National tournaments was a great achievement. Some of or players are on the pathway to England teams as well.

"What really impresses me about this initiative is the focus on fun, including all abilities, allowing them to discover their superpowers and hopefully setting them up for lifelong enjoyment of the sport."

Visit hockeyheroes.co.uk or email olhc@oldloughtonians.co.uk for more information.