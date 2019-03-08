Search

Advanced search

Old Loughts looking for more Hockey Heroes

PUBLISHED: 08:07 13 September 2019

Old Loughtonians are working on developing their next generation of players after their under-16 and under-12 mixed teams won NHA Junior Cup honours.

The club are working with England Hockey to deliver a new six-week programme called 'Hockey Heroes' aimed at giving five to six year olds a fun and welcoming introduction to the spot.

You may also want to watch:

Those who enrol will get a Hockey Heroes pack which includes two plastic hockey sticks, a ball, personalised t-shirt and stickers for their sticks.

One-hour sessions will be delivered from the end of September and senior coach John Wright said: "Winning National tournaments was a great achievement. Some of or players are on the pathway to England teams as well.

"What really impresses me about this initiative is the focus on fun, including all abilities, allowing them to discover their superpowers and hopefully setting them up for lifelong enjoyment of the sport."

Visit hockeyheroes.co.uk or email olhc@oldloughtonians.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers blog: Missions accomplished after win at Maidenhead

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Old Loughts looking for more Hockey Heroes

Cricket: Essex centurion Westley wants more at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

Redbridge has one of the highest rates of HIV in England

Redbridge has rates above the national average. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images.

Cricket: Essex batsmen forced to dig in

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists