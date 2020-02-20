Old Loughts beat Blueharts to keep bid on track

Blueharts V Old Loughtonians - Jo Floor in action for the Blueharts. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Old Loughts women secured another three points in their East League Division One South promotion chase with an emphatic 3-0 win at Blueharts.

It took just four minutes to open the scoring with a superb goal, as Zara White's raking pass from the back was deflected by Miranda Baldwin to Grace Kumar, who finished in style.

Kumar was at it again midway through the first half as she thumped home a penalty corner to double Loughts lead.

And the game was killed off in the first minute of the second half as Baldwin was thwarted twice by the Blueharts keeper before her third attempt was expertly lifted into the net.

The win leaves Loughts three points behind leaders Bishop's Stortford, with a home match against Chelmsford seconds up next on February 29.

The men drew 1-1 with London Edwardians in a Conference East clash thanks to Rory Coltham's 68th-minute corner and visit Chichester next.

