Baldwin double helps Loughts defeat Tunbridge Wells

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 March 2019

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

East One South: Old Loughtonians 3 Tunbridge Wells 1

Old Loughtonians women eased to a 3-1 success over relegation-threatened Tunbridge Wells in East One South.

It was a relatively slow start for Loughts, with a few players playing out of position causing some confusion.

But they got their act together and pinned Wells in their own half, forcing many short corners.

A straight strike by Miranda Baldwin into the bottom corner put Loughts into an early lead and filled them with confidence.

The hosts continued to press and the ball fell to Baldwin once again for a first-time strike into the same corner of the goal, making it 2-0 at the break.

Wells came out a different side in the second half, but Loughts added a third with a solid strike from Chloe Stack at the top of the D following an inch-perfect through ball.

Whilst Loughts were in a comfortable three-goal lead, the second half proved more of a challenge with a few different changes to positions and formations, leading to them conceding with 10 minutes to go.

That was not enough to faze Loughts, who calmly saw the game out to pick up victory.

It was the final home league game of the campaign for the women and a good way to end things at Luxborough Lane.

Loughts finish their season this weekend with a short trip to promoted Upminster.

While Loughts will look to end the season on a high, their hosts have a chance of pipping East London to the title and 4-0 in their earlier meeting.

