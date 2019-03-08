Search

Hockey: Old Loughts women move clear at top

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 October 2019

Grace Kumar, of Old Loughtonians (pic Peter Joarder)

Grace Kumar, of Old Loughtonians (pic Peter Joarder)

Archant

Old Loughts women moved clear at the top of the East Division One South table with a 10-1 demolition of Canterbury 2A at Luxborough Lane.

A fantastic team move after only three minutes put Grace Kumar one on one with the Canterbury keeper and she made no mistake.

And Loughts effectively wrapped the game up before the half-hour mark as Faye Holmes and Laura Oglesby netted penalty corners and Ellie Ahern added a close range deflection to make it 4-0.

The hosts continued where they had left off in the second half as Jenny McLeod and Kumar netted from further corners, before Canterbury replied.

Loughts were in no mood to ease off and Kumar took her tally to four with two more quality finishes, as Miranda Baldwin added two fierce strikes of her own to take them into double figures.

The seconds beat their Havering rivals 2-0 in Essex League Division One and the thirds beat East London sixths 2-1 in Division Two.

The fourths romped to a 6-0 win at Romford seconds in Division Four.

