Old Loughtonians go clear at the top of the league table

Old Loughtonians went five points clear of Richmond at the top of the East Conference, England Hockey National League on Saturday after a 3-2 win against third-placed London Edwardians.

The opening goal came from the emerging Nathan Gladman, who doubled his tally for the team with a fine goal showing maturity.

Not to be outdone, Tom Watson added the next two goals.

With a three-goal advantage, Loughts should have been home and dry but Edwardians refused to yield.

They made a late rally, were awarded a penalty stroke with five minutes to go and scored another a minute from time.

In the final moments of the game they won a penalty corner, but the purples held on, with keeper Dan Brown making important saves to secure the three points.

The seconds also sealed a comfortable 8-0 thrashing over Brentwood following a quick start.

Fine interplay between Matt Lewis and Rahul Karri opened the account and a solo effort from Josh Madeiros doubled the score.

A fine poacher's goal from Walter Forsey after good work from the returning Martyn Lear added the third, before Toby Gayler added the fourth with a high-quality flick from a penalty corner.

Gabriel Inch lead the way and slotted home a short corner, Lewis then added a brace after one run that started in his own 25 and ended with a fierce forehand shot and then a tap in.

Not to be outdone, Lear then added the final goal with the Brentwood defenders riding in his slipstream.

All ten men’s teams were unbeaten on Saturday with seven wins and three draws; the thirds beat Redbridge and Ilford 5-0, the fourths drew 3-3 with Havering.

The fifths beat league leaders Romford ones by 4-1, the sixth team won 14-0 against Walthamstow, M7s drew 4-4 with Brentwood Academy, M9s drew 1-1 with Chelmsford sevens and the Supervets won 3-1 away at Chelmsford.

The ladies seconds beat Chelmsford 1-0, the thirds won 3-1 against Basildon, and the fourths won 3-1 over Brentwood as the fifths bagged a 2-0 win over Chelmsford.

The ladies first-team, however, lost 1-0. They were unfortunate to return from Suffolk with nothing to show for their efforts after a close encounter with Sudbury in the East Premier league.