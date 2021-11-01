Old Loughtonians continue to impress in league fixtures

Old Loughtonians ladies face the camera - Credit: Old Loughtonians

Old Loughtonians Ladies produced a complete performance to record a 4-1 victory against second in the hockey league City of Peterborough at Luxborough Lane.

All the Loughts goals came from penalty corners with Chloe Menear after 14 minutes and Emily Holmes eight minutes before the break both smashing home strikes from the top of the D.

The intensity from Loughts was maintained throughout the game and the half time 2-0 lead soon became 3-0 as Lucy Price tucked in a third on the back post five minutes into the second half.

Natasha Patient kept the ball in play following Laura Oglesby’s penalty corner strike and found the net from close range.

Peterborough got a late consolation goal.

You may also want to watch:

Loughts ladies 2s continued their promotion push with an 8-0 win over local rivals Redbridge & Ilford 1s whilst the ladies 3s lost 3-2 away against league leaders Braintree 1s.

L4s drew 2-2 with Maldon Academy 3s whilst L5s continued their invincible form winning 1-0 away at Witham 3s.

Old Loughts men put some daylight between themselves and their immediate pursuers with a win against Indian Gymkhana on Sunday.

Coachless, with coach Lee Ible at home convalescing from Covid, Loughts had a real grit, determination and intensity about them.

They were 3-0 up at the turn with a short corner routine converted by Mitch Jones, a poacher’s goal from Max Heaver; and a conversion from Tom Watson.

Indian Gym rallied and scored from a short corner in the third quarter but only for Loughts to strike back to maintain their margin after another fine goal from Watson.

They controlled the ball and the game well in the last quarter to run out worthy winners.

The Supervets also recorded a win against Indian Gym beating the Tigers 5-1.

The M2s away at Bedford 2s could only manage a disappointing 2-2 draw but the M3s Foresters recorded another big win beating Brentwood 2s 11-1, the Academy M4s beat Witham 2s 4-3, the Loppers M5s lost 2-5 to Chelmsford 4s, the Willows M6s won 10-0 against Havering 4s, the M7s Woodsmen chopped down Upminster 5s by 4-1 but Saffron Walden 7s won 3-2 against the M8s Rangers.