Hockey: Derby delight for Old Loughts women

PUBLISHED: 12:36 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 16 February 2019

Lee Power

Old Loughts women face the camera

Old Loughtonians women earned local bragging rights with a slender derby win over Crostyx at Luxborough Lane.

Previous encounters between the two rivals had been tight and play swung from end to end, with both sides getting chances but not putting them away.

Loughts, while pllaying safe at first, started pressing more with fantastic runs through midfield by Venetia Bailey, linking play between defence and attack well.

And the second half began well for Loughts, who made several entries into the D and eventually made the breakthrough from a short corner.

The ball was quickly sent to the top of the D and slipped to captain Chelsey Toms, who slotted home to open the scoring.

Crostyx came back hard, testing the Loughts back four, and a lapse in concentration saw the ball whistle into the D for a deflection into the top right hand corner of the net.

But as the visitors celebrated, the umpire blew for a long corner, as the deflection had come off a Lought stick and was therefore void.

It was the wake-up call the home side needed and they held on to their one-goal lead to take all three points from the East League Division One South contest and climb above their neighbours into seventh place.

Loughts are set to travel to Canterbury seconds this weekend.

