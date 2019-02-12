Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Essex Open beaten on long trip to Oaksway

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 February 2019

Isabella Morgan-Smith in action for Essex Open (pic: Essex Open)

Isabella Morgan-Smith in action for Essex Open (pic: Essex Open)

Archant

Premier League Two: Oaksway 46 Essex Open 32

Essex Open were dealt a blow in their battle against relegation from Premier League Two with a 46-32 loss at fellow strugglers Oaksway.

Open looked to be feeling the effects of the long trip to Hartlepool and started slowly, ending the first quarter 12-10 down.

Though Essex began the second period well, Oaksway continued to be in control of proceedings and move into a 24-18 advantage at half-time.

Open made further changes at the break, but to no avail as they trailed 37-23 by the end of the third quarter.

The final period was one of damage limitation for Essex and they were able to cut the gap to nine points by the time the final whistle sounded.

It was a sixth straight league loss for Open and possibly their most damaging defeat of the campaign to date.

Essex Open: Stewart, Spencer, Campbell, Glenn, Alves, Morgan-Smith, Wilks, Acons, Edwards, Hancock, Reynolds-Blanche, Simpson

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Open beaten on long trip to Oaksway

Isabella Morgan-Smith in action for Essex Open (pic: Essex Open)

Barkingside boss Goldstone disappointed with late Clapton loss

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall piles pressure on rivals Woodford Town

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists