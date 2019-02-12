Essex Open beaten on long trip to Oaksway

Isabella Morgan-Smith in action for Essex Open (pic: Essex Open) Archant

Premier League Two: Oaksway 46 Essex Open 32

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Open were dealt a blow in their battle against relegation from Premier League Two with a 46-32 loss at fellow strugglers Oaksway.

Open looked to be feeling the effects of the long trip to Hartlepool and started slowly, ending the first quarter 12-10 down.

Though Essex began the second period well, Oaksway continued to be in control of proceedings and move into a 24-18 advantage at half-time.

Open made further changes at the break, but to no avail as they trailed 37-23 by the end of the third quarter.

The final period was one of damage limitation for Essex and they were able to cut the gap to nine points by the time the final whistle sounded.

It was a sixth straight league loss for Open and possibly their most damaging defeat of the campaign to date.

Essex Open: Stewart, Spencer, Campbell, Glenn, Alves, Morgan-Smith, Wilks, Acons, Edwards, Hancock, Reynolds-Blanche, Simpson