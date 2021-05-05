Oakfield Parkonians under-15s endure a mix bag of results

Published: 4:15 PM May 5, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians under-15s endured mixed fortunes on Bank Holiday Monday as they squeezed in three matches.

Parks sealed a big 105-run victory over Ilford in a T20 match after captain Kajanantis Skandamoorthy won the toss and elected to bat.

Mannan Arora and Ali Khan went in as the openers and blasted their way to 50 after four overs with Mannan getting 30 retired.

A mini-collapse then ensued but Zubair Raja and Samay Bhattacharjee managed to regroup the innings and some late hitting from Daniel Imran led Parks to 166.

The opening bowlers started very well with Ali Khan getting 2-4 and Daniel Imran getting 1-10. Kajanantis Skandamoorthy then managed to spin Ilford out of the game by getting 3-8.

Zubair Raja, Poornasai Vanam, and Samay Bhattacharjee also got one wicket apiece with Ilford 61 all out.

The second match of the day saw Parks suffer a six-wicket defeat to local rivals Frenford.

Skandamoorthy won the toss again and elected to bat first and a great opening partnership from Nikhil Mukherjee (31 retired) and Ali Khan (35 retired) saw Parks off to a decent start.

Wickets then started to tumble until Poornasai Vanam managed to score a quick 18 to get the total to 125.

Frenford took the game to Parks from the start of their reply, with their openers quickly retiring and only Aaron Dhiman (1-25) and Zubair Raja (1-42) managed to pick up any wickets, as the target was chased down with ease.

Parks then endured an 89-run defeat to South Loughton with the skipper losing the toss this time round.

The South Loughton batsmen got going from ball one and five retired out on their way to posting 187.

Krishan Dilipkumar and Nikhil Mukherjee Roy got off to a good start in reply, as Krishan managed to score three boundaries in one over before he was bowled for 18.

Nikhil batted nicely to get 17 and Poornasai Vanam 20 but it was little consolation in defeat.