Oakfield Parkonians secure victory over Southend on Sea

Published: 8:46 AM May 26, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians secured a comfortable five-wicket victory over Southend on Sea in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two fixture.

Captain Paran Kalley won the toss and elected to bowl first in a 44-over game.

Parks got off to the perfect start through Selvam Ramasamy (8-3-19-1) and new-ball partner Anujan Thiru (9-2-15-0).

Each bowler showed great discipline as Southend struggled to score runs and played as if their aim was to bat their 44 overs and their skipper produced a good knock of 57 as they got to 110-5 off their full allotment.

Dhruv Patel steered the Parks innings well, scoring 55 off 48 balls, and ensured they got to the target as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, Parks lost five wickets in the process, but a well earned 23 from Ravi Teja and an unbeaten six from skipper Kalley ensured they got to the target in the 25th over.

The under-15s lost by 15 runs to Loughton in the first match of the Cox & Kings Cup while the Sunday XI lost in their friendly to Old Fallopians.