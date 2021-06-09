Good weekend for Oakfield Parkonians

Published: 2:00 PM June 9, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians enjoyed a good weekend with four wins out of five league matches.

The firsts made it three in a row in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two with a 71-run success over Westcliff.

Raihan Hussain (88) and Dhruv Patel 938) put on 79 for the first wicket, before Ravi Teja's unbeaten 101 set them up for a total of 282.

Paresh Kalley (27) and Selvam Ramasamy (16 not out) helped add 45 runs in the last five overs and Anujan Thiru (1-25) struck early with the ball in Westcliff's reply.

Ravi Raval (2-27) nabbed a crucial brace as Westcliff were held to 211 ahead of a derby date with Frenford this weekend.

The seconds beat Chingford by 69 runs to open their account for the campaign.

Brathwaite (53) top scored as they posted 219, before Bhattia (2-3) and Nav Vijayakumar (2-26) made early inroads in Chingford's reply.

The middle order rallied but Brathwaite produced a magnificent run out to turn things around, with Mann (1-18), Patel (2-24) and Ananeraj (1-23) also having success to seal victory.

The fourths dismissed Brentwood fifths for 116, with new-ball duo Nimanka De Silve (3-7) and Aman Patel (1-8) bowling their eight overs straight through.

Chetan (3-16), Santron (2-21) and Gurmit (1-8) chipped in, before Bhavick and Fazan Habib hit unbeaten half-centuries in reply as Parks reached their target in the 16th over.

The fifths claimed the fourth win of the day when beating second-placed Goresbrook thirds by five wickets.

The home side made 160-7 after being put in, with Andrew Livett scoring 90 of them.

Parks lost early wickets in reply, with Sachin making 30, before Yash (25 not out) helped Vijay (45 not out) seal victory with three overs to spare.

The only team to taste defeat were the thirds, who were dismissed for 177 by Buckhurst Hill.

Young Ali Khan made 53, while Zubair Raja (1-24) and Kabir Parhar (1-25) bowled well in reply.

Mannan Arora took a superb one-handed catch at gully, while Teerath Diocee claimed three in the infield, but Buckhurst Hill went on to win by four wickets.

Parks beat Clayhall by five wickets on Sunday, with Matthew Holland (3-8), Praven Sureshan (3-34) and Sachin Arora (2-30) sharing the bowling honours as their rivals made 165.

And Rohit Ananderaj hit his first century of the season in reply, as wickets fell at the other end, to set up victory with 5.2 overs to spare.

The under-15s beat West Essex by nine wickets in the Cox & Kings Cup, with Ashwin Sureshan (2-18) nabbing a brace.

Chasing 94, Parks saw Nikhil Mukherjee retire on 31 after a 70-run stand with Ali Khan (26), before Arora and Krishan Dilipkumar sealed victory.

A friendly against Wanstead ended in a seven-wicket loss, after Parks made a below-par 118.

Kajanantis Skandamoorthy took 2-10 as the Herons won with an over to spare.