Oakfield Parkonians end Wickford's unbeaten start to the season

Published: 7:00 AM June 23, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians sealed a comfortable five-wicket victory over previously unbeaten Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two leaders Wickford.

Skipper Paran Kalley won the toss and elected to field first where openers Selvam Ramasamy (10-3-33-1) and Anujan Thiru (16-4-28-2) bowled excellently with the new ball.

Wickford were starting to build a partnership, finding themselves 83-2, but a quick burst from Sahil Handa (4-0-19-2) saw him pick up two wickets in one over after drinks and brought Parks back into the game.

Wickford were bowled out in the 50th over for 146 but Parks found it difficult to get runs on the board and were 15-2 off just five overs.

The ever reliable Janagan Vijay (30) and Ravi Teja batted well together and Parks seemed as though they were cruising to victory, before three quick wickets put the pressure back on.

Teja held firm to finish unbeaten on 81 as Parks handed Wickford their first defeat of the campaign.

The seconds sealed a 64-run win in their latest fixture as they bounced back from a poor defeat last weekend.

Wanstead's openers bowled excellently and remove Sifth Ali (0) early on before Vikram Handa and Neil Brathwaite tried to repair the damage.

Handa (8) departed with the score on 23 but Harry Markatis (23) looked intent on putting pressure on the bowlers and a partnership with Brathwaite of 48 dragged Parks back into the game.

Baldeep Mann then came in and played with confidence, as he done has all season, and struck two sixes and two fours, as the next partnership yielded 45.

Mann (27) and Brathwaite (39) were out in quick succession which sparked a collapse from 114-3 to 126-9.

A cameo by Navneen Vijayakumar (14) boosted the total to 141 when they were bowled out.

Parks knew they had to bowl well to make a game of it and the bowlers responded magnificently, bowling superbly as Wanstead were dismissed for 77.

The thirds suffered a 155-run defeat to Wanstead fourths, while the fourths drew with Gidea Park & Romford and the fifth XI lost by six wickets to their Wanstead opponents.