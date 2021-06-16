Oakfield Parkonians seal victory as young sides also impress

Published: 3:30 PM June 16, 2021

Paresh Kalley of Oakfield during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Oakfield Parkonians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians sealed a huge nine-wicket victory over local rivals Frenford in their latest fixture.

Skipper Paran Kalley won the toss and elected to field first in conditions that were batsmen friendly, so Parks knew they would have to bowl well and anything under 250 would be a great effort.

But Parks bowled poor lines and too many bad balls and two dropped catches also didn't help as it looked as though Frenford may score 300 off their 50 overs.

However, Anujan Thiru was in the wickets again and made the breakthrough where Frenford found themselves 65-1 off just 13 overs.

A quick clatter of wickets then saw Frenford all out for 173 in the 50th over.

Openers Dhruv Patel (92 not out) and Raihan Hussain (82) batted excellently in reply to make it four wins in a row and give Parks a boost going into a big game against unbeaten Wickford.

The seconds suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Buckhurst Hill as the thirds lost by six wickets to Chelmsford.

The fourths drew with Epping thirds and the fifths also were held to a draw by South Woodford fourths.

The under-12s sealed an emphatic 242-run victory over Neo.

Prajen Kavinkumar and Aryan Desai opened the innings and batted brilliantly before Desai was run out for 73 and Kavinkumar retired on 76 in the 14th over.

Sheharyar Chaudhry and Suryasankara Lakshmi continued to bat well to maintain the run rate before Chaudhry was bowled for 44 and Lakshmi retired at 29 to give an opportunity to a few others as they reached 265-3.

Neo came in to chase 266 but Mishan Hasan (6-12) toppled their batting order and was well supported by Sushant Lankothu (2-8), Salahuddin Raja (1-3) and Purav Sodvadiya (1-0) as they slumped to 23 all out.

Parks under-15s sealed an 87-run over Frenford B in their final Cox & Kings Cup group stage match.

Ali Khan (26) and Nikhil Mukherjee (33 retired) made a stunning start to the innings, before Mannan Arora (30), Krishan Dilipkumar (30) and Daniel Imran (31) all retired out as Parks reached 200.

The pick of the bowlers were Zubair (3-17) and Ali (1-13).