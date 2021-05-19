Oakfield Parkonians suffer defeats in tricky wet conditions

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021

Paresh Kalley of Oakfield during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Oakfield Parkonians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to Gidea Park & Romford on the weekend.

The only noticeable contribution with the bat was Sahil Handa (25) but it was too little too late unfortunately for Parks.

Defending 103 was always going to be tough, but openers Selva Ramasamy (0-26) and Anujan Thiru (1-16) bowled good tight lines but their opponents reached their target in comfort.

The seconds also suffered defeat at the hands of Shenfield, who won the toss and elected to field.

Oaks scored 124-9 with no one hitting big scores, before their opponents reached their target.

The thirds lost by eight wickets to Upminster despite a strong pre-season and their opener being abandoned due to rain.

It was a difficult start, losing in-form batsmen Alan Bouquet cheaply after getting out lbw.

Teerath Diocee started to tick the runs along with a lovely six straight down the ground but also got out on 22.

Another quick wicket fell and with Parks 52-3, Jamie Gordon came in alongside Luke Coates and tried to stick around and grind out some runs on what was a difficult pitch to bat.

Coates stuck around for a bit longer continuing to play some nice shots before getting out himself on 26 and after this Oakfield couldn’t get a partnership going and were all out for 113.

Defending 113 was always going to be difficult but Parks always remained positive and hoped the pitch would deteriorate.

However, Upminster managed the chase very well and won with 12 overs to spare.

The fourths had more success than the rest as they beat Ardleigh Green by 10 wickets.

Winning the toss, skipper Manicks Shankar invited the home team to bat and another excellent fielding performance saw Ardleigh Green reduced to 41-5 after 16 overs.

Green ended their innings on 144 in the 38th over before Oakfield got home in the 21st over of their reply.

The fifths followed suit with a 32-run win over West Essex despite being bowled out for 89, as they dismissed their opponents for 57.

But the Sunday team lost by nine wickets to Forest Gate as the under-13s sealed a 73-run win over Woodford Green.