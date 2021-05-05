Oakfield Parkonians enjoyed success in friendlies as they prepare for the new season

Published: 11:30 AM May 5, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians enjoyed four victories at the weekend with the first team leading the way with a 94-run win over Ilford.

Skipper Paran Kalley won the toss and elected to bat first, with Raihan Hussain and Sifth Ali putting on 80 for the first wicket.

Dhruv Patel and Hussain controlled the innings for Parks with both reaching 50, but Hussain soon then departed and this brought Janagan Vijayanathan to the crease.

He steered the innings well and consolidated whilst rotating the strike, before retiring out on 52.

Selvam Ramasamy also retired after a quick 35, despatching the Ilford bowling to all parts, before Sahil Handa and Baldeep Mann hit 61 off the last three overs as Parks closed on 331.

In reply, Ilford only scored 237-8 which saw Oakfield claim a big derby win ahead of the new Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two season starting on Saturday.

The seconds also beat Ilford by 15 runs after captain Harry Markatis won the toss and chose to bat.

After 10 overs they were 58-0, with Ali Khan (27) in particular playing a number of impressive shots before Vikram Handa (36) and Mannan Arora (30) continued scoring freely to leave them 108-2 at 20 overs.

Parks then suffered a mini collapse, including three run outs, before reaching 191 all out with three balls to spare.

And Ilford raced to 50 in just eight overs after the break, before Parks rallied to dismiss them for 176.

The thirds sealed a 47-run win over Hornchurch to make it two out of two in friendlies.

Parks won the toss and elected to bat where Alan Bouquet and Krishan Dilipkumar put on a good 48-run stand for the first wicket before Krishan was stumped on 18.

Sujeev Suganthan also started well before being bowled for 16 before captain Jamie Gordon (43) shared a 93-run stand with Bouquet, who was eventually caught for 75, making it back-to-back half centuries for him.

Luke Coates hit a quickfire 51 and opted to retire out, allowing others to bat in the last friendly as they reached a score of 262-7.

In reply, Hornchurch could only muster 215-5 as Oakfield bowled well.

The fourths picked up a 30-run win over Rainham in their final friendly after starting off strong with the bat.

Parks ended the 40 overs with 272-6 before their opponents responded with a score of 242-9.