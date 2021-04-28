Oakfield Parkonians endure mixed fortunes as action returns

Published: 3:30 PM April 28, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat to local rivals Frenford in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Cup at the weekend.

New players Shoaib Shah and Raihan Hussain started the innings well for Parks putting on 50 for the first wicket.

However, Parks found themselves 74-2 off 17 overs having lost two quick wickets before, fresh from a hundred Janagan Vijay (68) entered the crease and manoeuvred the ball well alongside Shoaib, who hit his second fifty for the club in as many games.

Selvam Ramasamy then made sure Parks got to a very good total of 272 off the 50 overs before Frenford got off to a strong start in reply.

Ramsamy (9-1-45-1) and Mohammed Ali Iranpana (9-0-44-2) were the pick of the bowlers, but a big 100 meant that Frenford won the game with 5 balls to spare.

You may also want to watch:

The second team sealed a 25-run victory over Frenford in a pre-season friendly after captain Harry Markatis won the toss.

Neil Brathwaite and Sifth Ali (39) formed a new opening partnership before Vikram Handa (13) came in for a short cameo but was unluckily dismissed when a top edge looped over his back and rolled onto the stumps.

Mannan Arora helped keep the momentum going before departing for a well-made 24 with the score on 147 before Brathwaite reached a well-constructed half-century.

A mini collapse followed, with H Shah (4), Brathwaite (62), L Coates (1) and Markatis (1) falling in quick succession but Sarankan (22*) and Sahil Handa (50*) helped Parks to 250-7.

Frenford's openers were stunned by the hostile opening attack of Sahil Handa and Taran Bhatia and had no answer to the pace and accuracy, with the support of Sarankan, as they finished on 225-9.

The thirds beat Buckhurst Hill by six wickets in a friendly after getting off to a brilliant start.

Having chosen to field first, Parks saw Anuj Tewari (2/34) and Essex Over-60s legend Vijay Vijaynathan (0/26) lead the way as Buckhurst finished on a useful 208-4 off 40 overs.

The Parks batting got off to a much better start thanks to Teerath Diocee (42) and Alan Bouquet, who retired out on 50 to give the rest of the order a bat.

Santron Thivaharan (21*) and Tewari (25*) saw Parks over the line with eight overs to spare.

The fourth team sealed a 95-run win over Matthews with George Christian (103*) and Bhavik Trivedi (78*) leading the charge before retiring.

Fazan Habib (50*) and Maran Mariyathas (42*) kept up the momentum before also retiring to make way for the other batsmen as they went on to reach 338-4 after 40 overs.

Matthews fell 95 runs short, scoring 243-6.

The Parks Sunday XI drew their opening league fixture against Old Minchendenians while the colts had three matches over the weekend.

The under-15s lost to Wanstead by 36 runs but then beat Walthamstow by 113 runs, as the under-13s sealed a 33-run win over Frenford.