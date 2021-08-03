Oakfield Parkonians make it back-to-back wins in Essex League

Published: 8:34 AM August 3, 2021

Oakfield Parkonians sealed a six-wicket victory over Harlow Town to make it back-to-back wins in the Hamro Foundation Essex League.

Harlow Town won the toss and elected to bat first but Parks got off to the perfect start having them 20-4 after just 12 overs.

Openers Selva Ramasamy (1-21) and Anujan Thiru (2-18) bowled excellent spells at the beginning.

And they were well backed up by the four spinners who all picked up wickets as Harlow were dismissed for just 80.

Harlow Town got off to the perfect start in the field, picking up a wicket in the first over, and Parks suddenly found themselves in trouble at 30-4.

You may also want to watch:

But man of the moment Ravi Teja (56 not out) showed his class again and helped to steer the team home and was well supported by Baldeep Mann (9*) who hung around and stopped the flurry of the wickets.

In the end it was a pretty easy chase for Parks, who took 20 points before any rain interruptions.

The seconds drew with Brentwood in a rain-affected match while the thirds had a six-wicket win over Loughton.

Parks won the toss and elected to field, and the start was again excellent from Keerthi Thangavel and Jigar Desai.

Jigar yet again picked up four wickets, whilst the star with the older ball was Zubair Raja, who also picked up four wickets with his leg spin.

Parks bowled Loughton out for 112, and it was really only the weather that was going to deny them a win.

In reply, Parks had to battle their way to victory, thanks largely to 55 from Dan Shalom. It took over 30 overs to reach the target, and there were some nervous looks at the sky but Parks reached their target just before the last hour.

The fourths suffered a five-wicket defeat to Buckhurst Hill after posting 226-7 and the fifths fell to a three-wicket defeat against Chingford.

But the club's under-12s made it through to the semi-finals of the Brian Taylor competition after a convincing eight-wicket win against Woodford Wells.

And the under-16s are through to the quarter-finals after a rain-off against South Woodford.