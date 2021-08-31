Oakfield Parkonians promotion hopes shattered by Leigh on Sea
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Oakfield Parkonians suffered a four-wicket defeat to Leigh on Sea to see their promotion chances shattered.
Captain Paran Kalley lost the toss and after being put into bat, other than Paresh Kalley (42) and Mitkumar Patel (40), no one else stood up with the bat.
Those two played some lovely shots on a good wicket and got Parks to a total of 154.
Defending 154 was always going to be difficult but the ever-reliable Selvam Ramasamy (4-21) tried his best to get Parks back into the game.
Leigh showed Parks how to bat and chased the total down comfortably with 14 overs to spare.
Defeat puts Parks out of the promotion race and it was one that another time could've swung in their favour.
The seconds lost to Chelmsford, despite an important innings of 65 from Neil Brathwaite.
Given current availability, a five-wicket loss was a good effort, but the seconds will have to be at their best against fellow strugglers Hornchurch next week in a winner-takes-all game.
The thirds lost to local rivals Frenford by five wickets, despite a strong start, as they scored 202-8 from their 40 overs thanks to a 50 from Teerath Diocee and 45 from Reuben Chandy.
For once, Parks batting held firm and regular partnerships ensured a good total was reached.
Parks picked up three wickets in the first 10 overs of Frenford's reply and an upset looked on the cards.
But Frenford's opener played superbly, scoring 125 not out and almost winning the game single handedly.
A couple more wickets were picked up from the other end, but proved in vain as Frenford won with a few overs to spare.
Parks face Belhus this week knowing a win keeps them safe, whilst a loss would require other results to go their way to stay up.
The fourths suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Walthamstow, while the fifths suffered a seven-wicket loss to Fives & Heronians.
The under-12s played their final against Harold Wood in the Brian Taylor competition and after a close game, fell to a four-wicket defeat.