Oakfield Parkonians endured a miserable weekend of defeats
Oakfield Parkonians suffered a 23-run defeat to Wickford in their latest fixture in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two.
Their opponents won the toss and elected to bat where they scored 186-8 before Oakfield were bowled out for 163.
The seconds lost by 77 runs to Wanstead & Snaresbrook as the Herons scored 185-4 after being put into bat before Oakfield could only muster up 108-7 in reply.
The thirds were edged out by 15 runs by Wanstead & Snaresbrook fourths, who ramped up a score of 208-9 and then dismissed Oakfield for 193 in reply.
Oakfield fourths also suffered defeat as they went down by 58 runs against Gidea Park & Romford despite a bright start.
Parks bowled their opponents out for 131, but were then dismissed for 74 themselves in reply.
The fifths endured a six-wicket loss to Wanstead sixths as Oakfield were bowled out for 111 before the Herons cruised to their target.
