Oakfield Parkonians endured a miserable weekend of defeats

Published: 10:34 AM August 25, 2021

Paresh Kalley in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians suffered a 23-run defeat to Wickford in their latest fixture in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two.

Their opponents won the toss and elected to bat where they scored 186-8 before Oakfield were bowled out for 163.

The seconds lost by 77 runs to Wanstead & Snaresbrook as the Herons scored 185-4 after being put into bat before Oakfield could only muster up 108-7 in reply.

The thirds were edged out by 15 runs by Wanstead & Snaresbrook fourths, who ramped up a score of 208-9 and then dismissed Oakfield for 193 in reply.

Oakfield fourths also suffered defeat as they went down by 58 runs against Gidea Park & Romford despite a bright start.

Parks bowled their opponents out for 131, but were then dismissed for 74 themselves in reply.

The fifths endured a six-wicket loss to Wanstead sixths as Oakfield were bowled out for 111 before the Herons cruised to their target.