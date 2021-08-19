Oakfield Parkonians seal huge win over local rivals Frenford

Published: 7:30 AM August 19, 2021

Ravi Teja Dwaraka Bhadmidipati in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Frenford to make it back-to-back wins in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two.

Selva Ramasamy (3-38) was the pick of the bowlers as Frenford ended on 206-8 from 45 overs.

Parks didn't get off to a good start losing a wicket inside the first four overs and then another shortly after.

With the score at 15-2 Parks looked in trouble, but Raihan Hussain (55) and Ravi Teja (85*) put them back into the driving seat.

Parks reached the target with 38 balls to spare, leaving them with confidence going into a season-defining game against Wickford next week at home.

You may also want to watch:

The seconds also won as they beat Buckhurst Hill by one wicket to give them hope in the bid to avoid relegation.

Inexperienced players were drafted in and Neil Brathwaite took the captaincy for this game.

Brathwaite won the toss and inserted the opposition where Parks managed to keep the score down to a respectable 188.

Stand-in captain Braithwaite (50) and Dilan Patel (46) top scored for Oakfield as they scored 189-9 in a nervy finish.

The thirds lost by 95 runs to Chelmsford in their match, but the fourth XI nabbed a four-wicket win over Epping and the fifth XI beat South Woodford by one wicket.

A minutes silence was held before play to remember South Woodford wicketkeeper Stephen Hall - who had batted beautifully and stubbornly in the first game between the sides this season to hold out for a draw.

Stephen passed away earlier in the week at the tender age of just 26. South Woodford wore black armbands and their skipper Ravi Rawal said a few words.

Parks won the toss and elected to field first where they bowled the visitors out for 148 before chasing down the target with Inder Singh (37) top scoring.

The Sunday XI drew with Pacific in their latest league outing.