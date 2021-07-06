Oakfield Parkonians keep promotion hopes alive with Orsett victory

Published: 1:15 PM July 6, 2021

Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Oakfield Parkonians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians picked up four wins and one draw as the club enjoyed a good weekend of cricket.

The first team sealed a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Orsett & Thurrock to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Skipper Paran Kalley won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that looked as if it would do all sorts for the bowlers, with Selvam Ramasamy (16-2-42-2) continuing his form from last week.

He was well supported by Paresh Kalley (12-4-21-3) who bowled with the new ball for the first time this season and picked up three early wickets for Parks within the first 10 overs.

Orsett soon found themselves reaching 100 but losing seven wickets, as Ali Iranpana (12.4-3-39-4) bowled well in the middle and death overs and made sure they only reached 147.

Parks got off to the worst start losing Raihan Hussain to the first ball of their innings and they were 10-2 after Dhruv Patel walked.

Another collapse looked on the cards but Janagan Vijayanathan (50*) and Ravi Teja (85*) shared a partnership of 139 runs and saw the game home for Parks.

The seconds beat Hornchurch by 31 runs in their latest fixture while the thirds drew with Belhus.

Parks bowled Belhus out for 121 in 33 overs, leaving them 36 overs to achieve the target due to the delayed start. The two main wicket takers were Jigar Desai (3-33) and Sujeev Suganthan (3-27).

Only 40 runs were scored off the first 20 overs, and when the accelerator was pushed, wickets started to fall.

Parks found themselves 88-7 with a lot of work still to do, requiring around five runs an over at this stage.

Sujeev (24) and Talha Raja (19no) batted really well and nearly saw Parks home, but with three needed off the last ball, only one run could be scored, leaving Parks on 120-8.

The fourths bagged a nine-wicket victory over Shenfield while the fifths beat Harold Wood by five wickets.