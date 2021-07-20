Oakfield Parkonians punished by Gidea Park & Romford

Published: 3:07 PM July 20, 2021

Ravi Teja Dwaraka Bhadmidipati in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians fell to a six-wicket defeat against Gidea Park & Romford in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two outing.

Having chosen to bat, they slumped to 6-3 before Selvam Ramasamy (29) and Ravi Teja Dwaraka (41) put on 67.

Paresh Kalley, Baldeep Mann and Anujan Thiru all reached double figures after that, but Parks were dismissed for 128 in 44 overs.

Anujan Thiru hits four runs for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford

Mohammed Ali Iranpana (2-25) and Ramasamy (2-39) reduced the visitors to 31-3, but an 87-run stand took them to the brink of victory.

Paresh Kalley in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The seconds dismissed Shenfield for 184 with Haaris Shah (4-29) the pick of their bowling, but slumped to 57-7 after 13 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Dilan Patel (46) showed patience but Parks fell to a 63-run defeat.

The thirds beat Upminster fourths by 20 runs for their first win in eight weeks after posting 172.

Teerath Diocee scored a run-a-ball 56 and Jigar Desai took 4-22 in his 12 overs in reply.

Indi Bhatia (3-31) also had success as Parks picked up 25 valuable points to move up to ninth.

The fourths beat Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower thirds by five wickets, after seeing the hosts amass 219-7.

Jason Pike hit an unbeaten 107, as Nimanka De Silva, Maran Mariyathas and Yashesh Patel took two wickets each for Parks, who saw Bhavik Trivedi (42) and Chetan Patel (48) put on 100 in 15 overs in reply.

Mariyathas (23), Patel (11) and Nikhith Poddutoori (60 not out) then continued the chase to seal victory with three overs to spare.

The fifths had to settle for a draw against West Essex, whose openers Graham Newton (47) and Aaron Nassim (92) made a fine start.

Inder Signh's catch at cover got rid of Newton to make the breakthrough and he also took a diving effort to send Nassim back.

Nikhil Roy-Mukherjee (3-42) returned the best figures for Parks and they got off to a good start in reply, but could not sustain it.

They showed plenty of spirit, though, and Amar Desai (32 not out) finished as their top scorer as they closed on 152-9 to avoid defeat.