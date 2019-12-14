Search

Advanced search

Snooker: O'Sullivan upbeat after Scottish Open exit

PUBLISHED: 10:37 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 14 December 2019

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a pot

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a pot

PA Wire/PA Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan was beaten by Mark Selby in a nine-frame thriller at the 19.com Scottish Open but remained upbeat as he heads into an extended break from the sport.

Two heavyweights of the cueing world went toe-to-toe in the quarter-finals at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, with the world number six winning a compelling final frame to book his place in the last four on Saturday with a 5-4 triumph.

But five-time world champion O'Sullivan refused to have his spirits dampened by his premature exit, showing graciousness in defeat to a player he views as a friend, rather than foe.

"I'm happy to have got four frames and I'm happy to have competed alright - Mark played well and deserved his victory, so I can't have any complaints," the 44-year-old said.

"I try not to see me and Mark as a rivalry - if you're giving someone an eight-year head start it's not really a rivalry.

"True rivalries are people who are the same age and who have come up together, so probably me and John Higgins would be a better rivalry.

"It's easy to do the comparisons because they're at the same stage of their lives.

"The pace of the game is what the pace is - you just have to get amongst the balls, keep your rhythm, and I thought I did that pretty well, but Mark also kept his rhythm as well.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm really good friends with Mark and we have a bit of banter, and the things I say to you and to the TV I say to his face anyway, so we've got a great relationship and I hope he goes along and wins it now."

The speculation before the match had centred around the contrasting styles of two players who have eight World Championship titles between them, with O'Sullivan's flamboyance not matching his opponent's more conservative approach.

And O'Sullivan's fluency was visible from the off under the Glasgow lights, rolling back the years with three majestic century breaks before Leicester's Selby restored parity at 4-4.

The 16-time ranking event winner then won a captivating decider, progressing into the last four on his first appearance at the competition since it became a Home Nations event back in 2016.

But uncertainty now surrounds O'Sullivan, who pulled out of the prestigious 2020 Dafabet Masters and now looks set for an elongated period away from the table.

"I haven't really got any tournaments now so I probably won't be playing until March or April," he added.

"I don't think there's much left for me to really play in - I've made so many centuries those three breaks in that match don't give me loads of satisfaction.

"You've just got to try and win the match and that's the way it goes, but I still enjoyed it."

*Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Snooker: O’Sullivan upbeat after Scottish Open exit

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a pot

Opinion: Community can become your family

Rev Marie Segal believes a faith community can become a family.

Redbridge manager Wetherall admires Hoddesdon’s playing style

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

All change over at Woodford as they look to turn fortunes around at Southend Manor

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police officers investigating Seven Kings park stabbing urge witnesses to come forward

Seven Kings Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists