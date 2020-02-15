Snooker: O'Sullivan suffers Welsh Open semi-final loss

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action PA Wire/PA Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan succumbed to semi-final defeat at the ManBetX Welsh Open after going down 6-5 to Kyren Wilson in an 11-frame thriller.

He led the match for considerable spells but was on the receiving end of a late onslaught from the world number eight, who booked his place in a first ranking event final for over a year.

The five-time world champion had held a 3-1 lead heading into the interval, but breaks of 69, 52, 136, 64 and 59 from Wilson were enough to seal just his second ranking victory against O'Sullivan.

And the 44-year-old London potter believes the result was nothing more than Wilson deserved.

"I think he deserved to win and he played the better snooker. I did well to get it as close as I did really," he said.

"I missed too many balls. I can remember missing three blacks off the spot and numerous other balls as well, just stuff that you shouldn't miss, and if you miss those you can't expect to win.

"But I've got no complaints about the table as it played fantastically, and it was just a tough match.

"I don't want to speculate on previous matches. I just want to talk about today's match and he deserved his victory.

"Other people can say all different things and things that can happen - all I can say is that I enjoyed this week at this tournament, and I'm disappointed not to get to the final."

O'Sullivan raced into a 3-1 lead at the interval after a fine fourth-frame 100, before efforts of 69, 52 and 136 from Wilson made it four frames apiece.

The 36-time ranking event winner then constructed an 81 of his own to re-establish his advantage, before breaks of 64 and 59 from Wilson at the 11th hour dashed the world number six's hopes.

And O'Sullivan, whose fate at the Players Championship still remains unclear - he sits 16th in the season's rankings - was remaining tight-lipped on the future.

"I don't want to speculate right now on what I take out the tournament, but I enjoyed the match, enjoyed the tournament and now it's time to reflect," he added.

"Again, I don't want to speculate on who can win what tournaments - anyone that enters a tournament is capable of winning it.

"I don't want to speculate on other people's careers and what they do - I just try to focus on my career and what I do and that's the most important thing."

*Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.