Search

Advanced search

Snooker: O'Sullivan hails fans at Welsh Open

PUBLISHED: 09:30 13 February 2020

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a shot (pic Nigel French/PA)

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a shot (pic Nigel French/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan used his ManBetX Welsh Open second round triumph to hail his fans' support.

After coming from behind to beat world number 46 Stuart Carrington under Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena lights, with breaks of 55 and 96, he booked a third-round clash with Anthony Hamilton on Thursday.

And after almost 30 years competing at the highest level, the London-based star used his progression to thank all those who had stood by him.

"I'm so thankful over the years, with the way I play and the enjoyment I give to people, and I feel the crowd's love everywhere I go around the world," he said.

"It's always special at this stage of my career, and I just want them to know that I appreciate it and that I know they've supported me for a long, long time.

"I'll always have a special place in my heart for the snooker fans and they'll always have a special place for me in their heart, so it's important to try and enjoy those moments.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt a lot of love and a lot of support out there tonight and there were some good snooker fans out there, and I felt that and I was in the mood.

"It's always nice to give them a wave and just show them that I really do appreciate their support, and that was the case tonight."

The world number six has had a stop-start season after pulling out of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at the Alexandra Palace, with the final Home Nations event of the season in the Welsh capital marking just his second UK event since the 19.com Scottish Open in December.

O'Sullivan lost to three-time world champion and long-term rival Mark Selby at that tournament in the quarter-finals, going down 5-4 after a ninth-frame decider to leave him plenty to ponder over his extended break.

And as he now vies for a fifth Welsh Open title and prepares for his clash with world number 49 Hamilton, he said he is still firmly focused on enjoying his snooker - regardless of his opponent.

"I try not to analyse my performance and I just try to go out there and do my best - I try to enjoy it, try to stay focused, and try and fight to the end, and if you win, great," he added.

"I also try not to comment on my opponents as they're here to do their jobs - I haven't studied what Anthony's doing or his results, so it's not fair for me to have a comment on."

*Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families ‘dumped’ in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Snooker: O’Sullivan hails fans at Welsh Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a shot (pic Nigel French/PA)

WSL: Reading 2 West Ham 0

West Ham's Kate Longhurst (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge has third highest rate of diabetes in London with nine per cent of borough diagnosed

The number of people with diabetes in Redbridge went up with 9pc of the population with the condition. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient midfielder Dayton understands he has had to be patient

Orient's James Dayton celebrates after opening the scoring with Craig Clay (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss Embleton says Mansfield victory was much-deserved

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24