News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Redbridge out of FA Vase as Barkingside hit for six

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:11 AM October 27, 2021   
Ibrahim Kehinde of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium

Ibrahim Kehinde of Redbridge, who were knocked out of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Redbridge were knocked out of the FA Vase after a 2-1 defeat at Newmarket Town at the weekend. 

The Motormen were two goals down by half time, and despite clawing one back in the second half through Timothy Ogunrinde, it was not enough to take them past the Jockeys, who face Wroxham in the next round. 

They return to league action with a trip to Southend Manor on Saturday, before going to Stansted in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Woodford Town won 2-1 at St Margaretsbury on Tuesday and travel to FC Clacton this weekend.

Meanwhile, in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South, Barkingside fell to successive defeats. 

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, they succumbed 5-0 to title-contenders Halstead Town in their first game without Francesco Zabotti in charge, while Monday evening brought a 6-1 home defeat to Buckhurst Hill at Cricklefield Stadium. 

In front of an estimated crowd of 115, Barkingside conceded two early goals before a Reece Simpson strike on 36 minutes gave them hope. 

Most Read

  1. 1 South Woodford curry house named best in the nation
  2. 2 ‘Game-changing’ kebab chain to open Barkingside branch
  3. 3 Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside
  1. 4 More strike action planned in Newbury Park school dispute
  2. 5 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  3. 6 Where to go for Italian food in Redbridge, according to TripAdvisor
  4. 7 'Like prisoners in our home': Parents of attacked 13-year-old speak out
  5. 8 'Important' business park to be exempt from new planning rules
  6. 9 Opera star Jonathan Antoine to return to the stage ahead of US tour
  7. 10 EV charging hub launched in South Woodford as ULEZ expands

But there would be no comeback as Buckhurst Hill put four more past the hosts in the second half. 

On Saturday, Frenford drew 1-1 with Harwich & Parkeston after going ahead on 15 minutes with a debut goal from Nick Reynolds.

They visit Cornard United on Saturday.

Non-League Football
Redbridge News
Barkingside News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Charter Avenue in Ilford

Knife Crime

Thirteen-year-old boy attacked in Ilford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Michael Dyson, 44, was sacked in November last year after bailiffs turned up to his workplace

Redbridge Council

Ex-council staff sacked over bailiffs loses unfair dismissal claim

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Lokkum Bar and Grill in South Woodford

Food and Drink

Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff

Daniel Gayne

person
A new women's boxing session is starting this weekend at Fort Galaxy Gym in Ilford

Boxing

Walk It Out founder launches women's boxing classes

Daniel Gayne

person