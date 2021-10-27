Redbridge out of FA Vase as Barkingside hit for six

Published: 10:11 AM October 27, 2021

Ibrahim Kehinde of Redbridge, who were knocked out of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Redbridge were knocked out of the FA Vase after a 2-1 defeat at Newmarket Town at the weekend.

The Motormen were two goals down by half time, and despite clawing one back in the second half through Timothy Ogunrinde, it was not enough to take them past the Jockeys, who face Wroxham in the next round.

They return to league action with a trip to Southend Manor on Saturday, before going to Stansted in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Woodford Town won 2-1 at St Margaretsbury on Tuesday and travel to FC Clacton this weekend.

Meanwhile, in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South, Barkingside fell to successive defeats.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, they succumbed 5-0 to title-contenders Halstead Town in their first game without Francesco Zabotti in charge, while Monday evening brought a 6-1 home defeat to Buckhurst Hill at Cricklefield Stadium.

In front of an estimated crowd of 115, Barkingside conceded two early goals before a Reece Simpson strike on 36 minutes gave them hope.

But there would be no comeback as Buckhurst Hill put four more past the hosts in the second half.

On Saturday, Frenford drew 1-1 with Harwich & Parkeston after going ahead on 15 minutes with a debut goal from Nick Reynolds.

They visit Cornard United on Saturday.