Redbridge and Barkingside eager to build on strong starts as Frenford look to improve
Redbridge will be eager to continue their strong start to the new Essex Senior League season as they sit near the top of the pack after five games played.
The Motormen will have a weekend off before returning to action against Sporting Bengal United at the Mile End Stadium on Wednesday, August 25.
They head into that clash on the back of a 3-2 victory over White Ensign on Tuesday evening and a 2-0 defeat to Walthamstow on Saturday.
George Christou's men were leading 3-0 at half time, thanks to two goals from Tim Ogunrinde and another from captain James Barlow.
But Ensign made a fight of it as they pulled back two second-half goals, before Motormen held out for the win.
In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, neighbours Barkingside will make the trip away to Wivenhoe Town as Frenford host Haverhill Borough on Saturday.
The two sides met at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening where they drew 1-1, as Taylor Tombides netted a late goal for Frenford to cancel out Elliot Scott's early opener.
Barkingside also nabbed a 1-0 win over Hackney Wick on Saturday, thanks to Reece Simpson's 88th-minute goal, as Frenford lost 2-1 to Coggeshall United.