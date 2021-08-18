News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Redbridge and Barkingside eager to build on strong starts as Frenford look to improve

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:32 AM August 18, 2021   
Ibrahim Kehinde of Redbridge and Steve Sylvester-Ajudua of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirat

Ibrahim Kehinde of Redbridge and Steve Sylvester-Ajudua of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021

Redbridge will be eager to continue their strong start to the new Essex Senior League season as they sit near the top of the pack after five games played. 

The Motormen will have a weekend off before returning to action against Sporting Bengal United at the Mile End Stadium on Wednesday, August 25. 

They head into that clash on the back of a 3-2 victory over White Ensign on Tuesday evening and a 2-0 defeat to Walthamstow on Saturday. 

George Christou's men were leading 3-0 at half time, thanks to two goals from Tim Ogunrinde and another from captain James Barlow.

But Ensign made a fight of it as they pulled back two second-half goals, before Motormen held out for the win. 

You may also want to watch:

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, neighbours Barkingside will make the trip away to Wivenhoe Town as Frenford host Haverhill Borough on Saturday. 

The two sides met at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening where they drew 1-1, as Taylor Tombides netted a late goal for Frenford to cancel out Elliot Scott's early opener. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher wins £125k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
  2. 2 Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more first aid
  3. 3 'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'
  1. 4 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
  2. 5 Ex-sergeant who harassed witness would have been sacked, hearing rules
  3. 6 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
  4. 7 TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash
  5. 8 Coaching boss urges more holiday sports funding for disadvantaged children
  6. 9 Air pollution at east London schools among worst in country, study says
  7. 10 A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place

Barkingside also nabbed a 1-0 win over Hackney Wick on Saturday, thanks to Reece Simpson's 88th-minute goal, as Frenford lost 2-1 to Coggeshall United. 

Non-League Football
Redbridge News
Barkingside News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fatima Jilani will be studying Law at the University of Cambridge

London A Level results

A Level results 2021: Isaac Newton pupil's joy at ‘dream university’ place

Daniel Gayne

person
Crash victim Samir Ashraf, 17,

Peterborough Crown Court

Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Beal High School pupils Maya Paul, Jade Patrick-Dunn, and Harlin Kaur celebrate their results.

London A Level results

A Level results 2021: Three-quarters of Beal pupils get into first...

Daniel Gayne

person
Pupils receiving their results at Oaks Park High School

Education News

A Level results 2021: Oaks Park enjoys its best ever grades

Daniel Gayne

person