Redbridge, Woodford and Ilford look to build momentum

Redbridge are looking to continue chasing down the front runners in the Essex Senior League when they face Hoddesdon Town.

The Motormen will make the trip to Lowfield on Saturday (November 13) on the back of another successful week.

Manager George Christou's side sit third in the table after they beat Sawbridgeworth Town and picked up a draw against West Essex.

They saw off the Robins with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from defenders Joe Elliott and Jack Roult last Saturday before being held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Essex with Dean Hall on the scoresheet.

Redbridge in action against Sawbridgeworth Town - Credit: Tim Edwards

Neighbours Woodford Town, who are ninth in the league table, also had mixed fortunes as they sealed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Takeley on Tuesday evening on the back of a 2-1 loss to Little Oakley last Friday at Ashton Playing Fields.

They will make the short trip to rivals Ilford on Monday evening (November 15) at Cricklefield Stadium.

Ilford will travel to Takeley on Saturday before hosting the Woods, after a 1-0 win over St Margaretsbury last weekend left them sixteenth in the league.

The Foxes will be hosting an exhibition prior to the match against Woodford to celebrate Ilford's 140-year association with the town whose name it bears.

The often parallel development of the club and of suburban Ilford is explored, as well as the trials and hopes of a modern club rising to meet the challenges of 2021.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division South, Barkingside continue to struggle as they lost 1-0 to Benfleet on Monday night and now head into a break from action.

They return with a local derby against Frenford at the Jack Carter Centre on Saturday, November 20.

Frenford face Newbury Forest on Saturday on the back of a 2-1 win over Hackney Wick before facing 'Side the following week.

Forest return to action against Frenford following a break - they last played on Wednesday, October 27 when they lost 5-0 to Park View.