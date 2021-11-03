Redbridge look to continue building momentum among the front-runners

Redbridge will be looking to remain in the hunt among the front-runners as they head into a hectic week of fixtures.

The Motormen will welcome Sawbridgeworth Town to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday before then also hosting West Essex on Tuesday evening as they look to continue impressing in the Essex Senior League.

Manager George Christou and his side currently sit third in the league table after 17 games played and will hope to push on further this week.

They head into those clashes on the back of scoring a 90th minute equaliser before winning the penalty shoot out 5-4 against league rivals Stansted in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

Boss Christou said: “Penalties are always a lottery but I’m so pleased for the boys tonight. We showed a real togetherness away from home against a really good Stansted side.

“The 90th minute equaliser was thoroughly deserved.”

Redbridge also won 3-0 away at Southend Manor on Saturday as they remain unbeaten away from home in the Essex Senior League.

A brace from Anthony Martin and a goal from Robbie Norris sealed the three points for Christou’s side.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division South, Frenford are looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Hackney Wick at the Jack Carter Centre on Saturday, following a 3-1 defeat to Cornard United last time out.

Barkingside are also looking to put their heavy 6-1 defeat to Buckhurst Hill behind them when they host in-form May & Baker at Cricklefield Stadium under the Friday night lights.

After an even start to the game, Buckhurst Hill took the lead on 24 minutes, before going 2-0 up eight minutes later.

Side though struck back four minutes later to reduce Hill's lead.

Reece Simpson striking a fantastic shot from around 20 yards into the net, after being picked out by Quincy Warner in midfield.

Hill though were not going to be denied though and on 53 minutes went 3-1 up before scoring three more times in the final 16 minutes.

The result moves Buckhurst Hill up to third in the league standings, with the hosts remaining in 11th place.

Manager Francesco Zabotti is now hoping his side can find more consistency to climb up the league table.