Redbridge boss Christou urging fans to travel for FA Vase tie at Newmarket

Published: 9:30 AM October 20, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM October 20, 2021

Jake Brocklebank of Redbridge in action against Ilford at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge manager George Christou is urging fans to make the trip with the team to face Newmarket Town in the FA Vase.

The Motormen will make the long journey to Cricket Field Road to face the Jockeys on Saturday in the first round of the cup competition.

Christou and his players will be taking a coach to the fixture as they bid to continue their progress and have plenty of space for fans to join them on the journey.

The winners of the tie will bag £825 in prize money and the losers will still earn £250 for their efforts.

“Coach journeys can be great for team bonding and a victory will make the journey home that little bit easier,” Christou said.

Timothy Ogunrinde of Redbridge and Joshua Taylor of Ilford at Oakside Stadium

“We still have some seats available for any Redbridge fans that want to travel to Newmarket.”

Redbridge suffered a 2-1 home defeat to local rivals llford on Friday evening at the Oakside Stadium in the Essex Senior League to end a good run of fortunes.

The opening stages were of little note with no chances to speak of until the ninth minute when a ball across caught Bradley Bennett stretching allowing Emerson Dju in on goal.

Dju slid the ball under the outcoming George Martin to put the Foxes into an early lead.

Ilford doubled their lead and did so in spectacular fashion, when Agenim Asyedan picked up the ball on the right flank, before cutting inside and curling a sublime effort leaving Martin clutching at air.

Robbie Norris of Redbridge and Reece Sayers of Ilford at Oakside Stadium

With 20 minutes remaining the Motormen pulled a goal back. Robbie Norris crossed from the right finding Tony Martin, who saw his powerful headed shot rebound back off a post straight into the path of Josh Sykes.

Sykes then turned the ball home from close range to give the hosts a lifeline as they pressed forward for an equaliser but Adam Peek's Ilford side held on for the three points.

“It was a slow start Friday night which cost us,” Christou said. “We can’t afford to start slow against anyone in this league, especially not in a derby game.

“Credit to Ilford as they started fast, scored two good goals and then saw the game out.”

Redbridge were also due to face Frenford in the Essex Senior Cup in midweek.