Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 January 2019

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

2019 NBAE

New York Knicks stars Mario Hezonja, Kevin Knox, Tim Hardaway Jr, Frank Ntilikina, Chasson Randle, and head coach David Fizdale are excited about playing in London this evening.

The Knicks will go head to head with the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena (8pm) in the annual NBA London game.

Croatian forward Hezonja insists it’s an honour to represent the NBA in Europe and the entire world at the game with the match being streamed to 215 countries.

“I wasn’t thinking about that. I just wanted to play basketball, that’s it,” the 23-year-old said.

“All this stuff just comes with it. It’s amazing how the game’s growing; now the entire world is seeing.

“I was 16 when I was in London for the first time, I was like wow.

“NBA players, for some kids, it’s a dream to see the NBA players and the NBA here live so I think now with all these cameras and everything that’s going on, it’s amazing to represent the NBA in Europe and the entire world.”

Fellow forward 19-year-old Knox is excited to see the culture in London and has already described the city as beautiful in his short stay.

“This is definitely a great experience for me, especially how young I am and I’ve never been to London, so I’m pretty pumped to go out there and see a different culture.

“It’s a beautiful city, a lot to do, a lot of nice buildings and it does remind me a little bit of New York.

“I didn’t really know exactly what I was looking at, I was just walking around just looking at the city.”

The Arizona native feels the trip will help the Knicks bond and will give the youngsters including himself a greater experience.

“This is great. This is what we need, this is another opportunity for us to bond and get better.

“Especially for us young guys, like I said I’ve never been here (to London) so it’s a great experience for us to come out here and play a game in front of London fans.

“It will be a cool experience.”

26-year-old Tim Hardaway Jr. sees the match as an opportunity to show the European fan base what the NBA is all about.

“I don’t think it’s a one-off, if it was a one-off then we’d probably just come here once and then it’d be done for the rest of our careers but more importantly we just want to make sure when we come out here, we put on a show.

“We want to make sure that we’re out here competing, giving the fans what they want and show them how we play basketball back in the States.”

Point-guard Frank Ntilikina is delighted to be able to travel around the world thanks to the NBA, while 25-year-old Chasson Randle is hoping they can pick up a win.

“It’s really nice,” the French International said.

“Firstly just being able to travel around the world thanks to the NBA and play in another country is amazing and a blessing. To be this close to my hometown is even better.”

Randle added: “We have to go out there and execute the game plan and do the things that help us win games so if we can do that we have a chance to win.”

Coach Fitzdale sees the Wizards as a huge challenge for his young squad in the clash and heaped praised on their coach Scott Brooks.

“A big challenge, they play free, they’re very fast. Obviously Scott Brooks is a heck of a coach and it’ll be a great challenge for us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Academy school ‘safeguarding concerns’ to be highlighted at Redbridge Council meeting

Protestors gathered outside William Torbitt Primary School, in Eastern Avenue on December 19. Photo: Turabi Ay

Redbridge boss Wetherall praises Hoddesdon Town’s style

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

Daggers assistant Harris pleased to tie down trio on longer-term contracts

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists