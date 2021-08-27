Neo Cricket Club crowned as champions in National Cricket League 

Published: 10:30 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM August 28, 2021

Neo Cricket Club have topped off a highly successful season by winning the National Cricket League - the highest achievement for the club in Diamond Premier Division.

Since cricket was released from lockdown at the end of March 2021 Neo CC have had a busy summer, staging cricket according to Government guidelines.

The club has played over 50 games and have up to four senior sides playing every weekend while they also run junior section training at South Park, in Ilford three days a week.

Neo CC topped the Premier Division with total of 243 points.

Alamin scored 361 runs throughout season with the bat while Mehad Khan proved the highest wicket taker in the division with 23 wickets.

Out of 14 league games Neo CC won nine and lost only one with the other four games having no result due to adverse weather.

Captain Ayaz Karim said: “Neo CC side have been the most successful side on the local club scene for a number of years.

"This is the result of team effort. The boys tirelessly worked hard towards this achievement.

"We could not be more proud of the team and all associated staff and volunteers for their hard work in securing this historic win, especially given the adverse conditions they have had to face."