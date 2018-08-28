Search

Celebrities turn out in force to watch action-packed NBA London 2019 game at the O2

PUBLISHED: 18:40 18 January 2019

(From left to right) Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the crowd during the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

It’s true what they say it’s not over until the last whistle, which would be the best way to describe the NBA 2019 London Game.

Washington Wizards secured a 101-100 victory with just 0.4 seconds left in the encounter at the O2 Arena although it wasn’t entirely about the match.

The arena was taken over by A-list celebrities, football stars, and a whole host of entertainment.

Music was blaring and celebs were wandering round court side and in the VIP areas ahead of the annual basketball game.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, artists Tinie Tempah and Emeli Sande, and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing were just a few with the best seats in the house.

But majority of the floor seats were taken by Premier League football stars including a number of Arsenal players, Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeng, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Torreira.

While, Watford captain Troy Deeney, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, England star Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as Olivier Giroud.

Not forgetting West Ham United players Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio and injured Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

In terms of the game however, it was filled with entertainment, the atmosphere amongst the crowd was roaring.

Wizards stars Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and Tomas Satoransky were the stand-out performers on the night – both scoring big three pointers especially in the fourth quarter to bag the franchise their first win in their first-ever game in England.

25-year-old Beal was the most-exciting player on the night and managed 26 points to inspire the win for the Wizards.

The Knicks on the other hand lead for majority of the match with Emmanuel Mudiay and Luke Kornet leading the way for their side in terms of points.

Mudiay bagged 25 points on the night while Kornet picked up 16.

Other than the exciting match and the celebrity spotting, there was plenty going on, with tricksters coming out on the court in the breaks to show off their moves including a number of flips.

They even got supermodel Xenia Tchoumitcheva out in front of the crowd so they could flip over her and dunk into the basket to send the fans wild.

Celebrities turn out in force to watch action-packed NBA London 2019 game at the O2

