Search

Advanced search

Woodford Green's Reid just misses out on National medal

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 March 2020

Woodford Green under-13s at the National Cross-Country U13 Girls (L to R): Molly Sherin, Abigail Reid, faller Tilly Major, Jasmine Dolan

Woodford Green under-13s at the National Cross-Country U13 Girls (L to R): Molly Sherin, Abigail Reid, faller Tilly Major, Jasmine Dolan

Archant

Fourth place ub the mud for Abigail

Woodford Green's youngsters braved tough conditions and high-quality fields at the National Cross-Country Championships in Nottingham last week.

Last year in Leeds there was beautiful weather, but this time at Wollaton Park the runners were greeted with fierce winds, oceans of water, plus plenty of mud.

This fixture always seems to clash with half term, and Woodford's turnout was small.

But the under-13 girls did have a team, with four runners in a field of over 400.

Abigail Reid ran an intelligent race by not going off too fast and, going into the final loop, had edged into fourth spot.

Reid tried her best to reel in the third-placed athlete and although she was gaining she had to settle for fourth, just 20 seconds behind the winner.

Tilly Major was nursing a cold, but was well up the field until a fall on the final lap cost her many places.

You may also want to watch:

She showed guts to complete the course, muddy and shaken, in 60th spot, while Molly Sherrin was 112th and third Essex girl.

Jasmine Dolan, making her debut for the club, came home in a solid 124th place.

Both Woodford girls had nearly 300 runners behind them and in the team standings, the placed ninth overall and sixth among Southern clubs.

Conditions did get the better of two athletes, Kezia Beeton and Evan Johnson,who were unable to finish, but their main priority is the English Schools' where they are top year athletes.

Miya Maeda started slowly in the under-15 race and at halfway she was around 200th.

But once again she really stepped up the pace on the final lap to finish 93rd, her best National finish.

Ellen Savidge was another to really excel and had by far her best National performance with 164th in the under-17 race, again from a large field.

In the under-13 boys' race Godwinner Nkebani and Nate Harding were on the start line and both excelled on the tough course to make the top half, with Nkebani 172nd and Harding 196th.

The story of the under-15 boys this season is that all of their runners have had to deal with growth spurts which have hampered their running.

Nathan Wright and Jimmy Geller are currently going through this phase but should feel proud, not only finishing, but making the top half of the large field.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Redbridge council housing rents to increase for first time in four years

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Redbridge council housing rents to increase for first time in four years

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Green’s Reid just misses out on National medal

Woodford Green under-13s at the National Cross-Country U13 Girls (L to R): Molly Sherin, Abigail Reid, faller Tilly Major, Jasmine Dolan

Daggers blog: A great Reid goal in rare loss

Alex Reid celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall expecting Robins to put up a fight

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Boxing: Good weekend for Gator ABC

Gator ABC's James O'Driscoll, Khelan Patel and Jimmy McDonagh

Barkingside boss Le Sage to treat all games as ‘do or die’ in bid to secure promotion

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019
Drive 24