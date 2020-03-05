Woodford Green's Reid just misses out on National medal

Woodford Green under-13s at the National Cross-Country U13 Girls (L to R): Molly Sherin, Abigail Reid, faller Tilly Major, Jasmine Dolan Archant

Fourth place ub the mud for Abigail

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Green's youngsters braved tough conditions and high-quality fields at the National Cross-Country Championships in Nottingham last week.

Last year in Leeds there was beautiful weather, but this time at Wollaton Park the runners were greeted with fierce winds, oceans of water, plus plenty of mud.

This fixture always seems to clash with half term, and Woodford's turnout was small.

But the under-13 girls did have a team, with four runners in a field of over 400.

Abigail Reid ran an intelligent race by not going off too fast and, going into the final loop, had edged into fourth spot.

Reid tried her best to reel in the third-placed athlete and although she was gaining she had to settle for fourth, just 20 seconds behind the winner.

Tilly Major was nursing a cold, but was well up the field until a fall on the final lap cost her many places.

You may also want to watch:

She showed guts to complete the course, muddy and shaken, in 60th spot, while Molly Sherrin was 112th and third Essex girl.

Jasmine Dolan, making her debut for the club, came home in a solid 124th place.

Both Woodford girls had nearly 300 runners behind them and in the team standings, the placed ninth overall and sixth among Southern clubs.

Conditions did get the better of two athletes, Kezia Beeton and Evan Johnson,who were unable to finish, but their main priority is the English Schools' where they are top year athletes.

Miya Maeda started slowly in the under-15 race and at halfway she was around 200th.

But once again she really stepped up the pace on the final lap to finish 93rd, her best National finish.

Ellen Savidge was another to really excel and had by far her best National performance with 164th in the under-17 race, again from a large field.

In the under-13 boys' race Godwinner Nkebani and Nate Harding were on the start line and both excelled on the tough course to make the top half, with Nkebani 172nd and Harding 196th.

The story of the under-15 boys this season is that all of their runners have had to deal with growth spurts which have hampered their running.

Nathan Wright and Jimmy Geller are currently going through this phase but should feel proud, not only finishing, but making the top half of the large field.