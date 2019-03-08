Medals galore for Redbridge youngsters ahead of youth nationals

Badminton players from the Redbridge Performance squad continue to collect medals from around the country, but this coming weekend the country’s best juniors come to Redbridge to compete in the English Under-15 and Under-11 Nationals.

Local players will put their skills to the test, with the under-15 event taking place on Saturday and Sunday and the under-11 event on Sunday.

Both events take place at the Redbridge Sports & Leisure Centre with free admission on both days.

Stephen Mahendrakumaran collected a bronze medal in the Swindon Stars under-13 bronze boy’s singles in December and, a month later, collected gold at the Herefordshire under-13 bronze boy’s singles.

Nikhil Nayeck and Rhea Ramakrishnan made the short trip to the DKWay under-15 bronze tournament and came back with three medals between them.

Nayeck collected bronze in the boy’s singles and Ramakrishnan collected a bronze in the girl’s singles as well as a gold in the girl’s doubles.

Ramakrishnan’s medal haul for the season was increased when she collected silver in girl’s doubles at the Yorkshire under-15 silver and bronze in the girl’s singles at the Sheffield under-15 gold and Warwickshire under-15 silver. Nayeck’s older sister Sanya took bronze in the girl’s singles at the Webber under-15 silver tournament.

At the recent Kent under-13 bronze, Redbridge players did well to bring six medals home.

Rayyan Asif and Sajan Senthran paired up in the boy’s doubles and justified their second seeding by collecting silver medals.

Neha Kavalam and Tanishka Gavade won bronze and silver medals in the girl’s singles, before pairing up and collecting bronze medals in the girl’s doubles.

Gavade continued to add to her medal tally with another bronze in the girl’s doubles at the Webber under-11 January tournament, before going on to collect her third gold medal of the season in the girl’s singles event.

Gavade’s twin brother Rajvardhan teamed up with Senthuran at the Webber under-11 January tournament and the boys won bronze in the doubles event.

Senthuran went one better in the boy’s singles, collecting another silver medal.

