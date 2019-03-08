Athletics: Medal joy for Ilford’s Jones

Pam Jones of Ilford AC (right) with he bronze medal from the World Masters Archant

Ilford AC veteran Pam Jones was celebrating this week after winning two medals at the World Masters Championships in Torun, Poland.

Representing Great Britain in the F80 3,000 metres, Jones ran the 15 laps at a consistent pace to finish in a fine third in 22 minutes 13.57secs.

Jones wasn’t finished there, though, as the next day she featured in the cross-country for over-75s.

The Ilford stalwart was the only Brit in the F80 age category and in even better form than the previous day to claim second place and a silver medal in 50.35.

Later in the day, Julia Galea was in action in the F60 8k race as the temperature began to fall, finishing in 21st and fourth Briton in 48.43.

There were four Ilford athletes in action at the Fairlop Waters Charity 5 on Sunday which is in aid of St Francis Hospice.

The club also volunteered seven members to marshall on the day.

Over 200 runners took part, on what turned out to be a warm spring morning, with many families in attendance and running together for charity.

The husband-and-wife team of Roger and Sharon Honey led the Ilford contingent home, finishing 15th and 16th respectively 26.49 and 27.03.

Next was Mandeep Bassi in 19th in 27:56, while completing the quartet of Ilford runners was Catherine Green who in her first race for a few years finished a respectable 67th in 41.37.

Sunday also saw the third running of the ‘Lee Valley Run festival’ where Alan Pearl opted for the half marathon distance.

And despite a virus that almost caused him to pull out, he ran a very respectable 1:43.14 to finish as 10th V50 on the day.