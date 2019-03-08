Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics: Medal joy for Ilford’s Jones

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 March 2019

Pam Jones of Ilford AC (right) with he bronze medal from the World Masters

Pam Jones of Ilford AC (right) with he bronze medal from the World Masters

Archant

Ilford AC veteran Pam Jones was celebrating this week after winning two medals at the World Masters Championships in Torun, Poland.

Representing Great Britain in the F80 3,000 metres, Jones ran the 15 laps at a consistent pace to finish in a fine third in 22 minutes 13.57secs.

Jones wasn’t finished there, though, as the next day she featured in the cross-country for over-75s.

The Ilford stalwart was the only Brit in the F80 age category and in even better form than the previous day to claim second place and a silver medal in 50.35.

Later in the day, Julia Galea was in action in the F60 8k race as the temperature began to fall, finishing in 21st and fourth Briton in 48.43.

There were four Ilford athletes in action at the Fairlop Waters Charity 5 on Sunday which is in aid of St Francis Hospice.

The club also volunteered seven members to marshall on the day.

Over 200 runners took part, on what turned out to be a warm spring morning, with many families in attendance and running together for charity.

The husband-and-wife team of Roger and Sharon Honey led the Ilford contingent home, finishing 15th and 16th respectively 26.49 and 27.03.

Next was Mandeep Bassi in 19th in 27:56, while completing the quartet of Ilford runners was Catherine Green who in her first race for a few years finished a respectable 67th in 41.37.

Sunday also saw the third running of the ‘Lee Valley Run festival’ where Alan Pearl opted for the half marathon distance.

And despite a virus that almost caused him to pull out, he ran a very respectable 1:43.14 to finish as 10th V50 on the day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Athletics: Medal joy for Ilford’s Jones

Pam Jones of Ilford AC (right) with he bronze medal from the World Masters

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Will robots take over Redbridge? Two out of five jobs in the borough could become automated

Will almost half of jobs be carried out by Robots in Redbrigde?. Photo:PA

Daggers to host trials for development squad

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath narrowly beaten by Welling B

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists