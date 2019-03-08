McCurtain’s women’s footballers get league campaign underway

Thomas McCurtains' camogie team face the camera

Thomas McCurtain’s women’s football team will begin their London Intermediate League campaign against Kingdom Kerry Gaels on Saturday.

The Goodmayes club will travel to Greenford for the fixture, with the match due to start at 11am.

McCurtains took on Gaels last weekend with the two sides in action in the Ann Dunning Tournament in Tottenhall.

Though they beat Dulwich Harps in the group stage, defeats to hosts Holloway Gaels and Kingdom Kerry meant the Goodmayes club did not reach the knockout stages.

Thomas McCurtains' hurling team face the camera

The men’s footballers also get a campaign underway this weekend as they face Harlesden Harps in the preliminary round of the London Intermediate Championship.

The match also takes place in Greenford on Saturday, with the start scheduled for 2.30pm.

Last weekend saw a thrilling game for the hurling team as they drew 2-11 to 2-11 with Fr. Murphy’s in the final of the Ronan Cup.

Mark Russell and Craig Doyle both scored goals for the Goodmayes club in the draw, with the sides set to meet again in a replay.

McCurtains’ camogie team, meanwhile, beat Green Isle 2-11 to 1-1 in a challenge match.