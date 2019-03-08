Search

McCurtain’s women’s footballers get league campaign underway

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 March 2019

Thomas McCurtains' women's football team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

Thomas McCurtains' women's football team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Thomas McCurtains' camgoie team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)Thomas McCurtains' camgoie team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

Thomas McCurtain’s women’s football team will begin their London Intermediate League campaign against Kingdom Kerry Gaels on Saturday.

The Goodmayes club will travel to Greenford for the fixture, with the match due to start at 11am.

McCurtains took on Gaels last weekend with the two sides in action in the Ann Dunning Tournament in Tottenhall.

Though they beat Dulwich Harps in the group stage, defeats to hosts Holloway Gaels and Kingdom Kerry meant the Goodmayes club did not reach the knockout stages.

Thomas McCurtains' hurling team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)Thomas McCurtains' hurling team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

The men’s footballers also get a campaign underway this weekend as they face Harlesden Harps in the preliminary round of the London Intermediate Championship.

The match also takes place in Greenford on Saturday, with the start scheduled for 2.30pm.

Last weekend saw a thrilling game for the hurling team as they drew 2-11 to 2-11 with Fr. Murphy’s in the final of the Ronan Cup.

Mark Russell and Craig Doyle both scored goals for the Goodmayes club in the draw, with the sides set to meet again in a replay.

McCurtains’ camogie team, meanwhile, beat Green Isle 2-11 to 1-1 in a challenge match.

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

