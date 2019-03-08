McCurtains gear up for Murphy Cup semi-final

Thomas McCurtains men's footballers face St Joseph's in the semi-finals of the Murphy Cup on Saturday on a busy weekend of action for the Goodmayes club.

The men's football will play their match in the final four in Greenford at 5pm on Satuday.

McCurtains' women's football team, meanwhile, face Tir Chonaill Gaels in the London Intermediate Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday in Peckham Rye.

The camogie team continue their All-Britain Intermediate League campaign with another blitz on Sunday, this time in Greenford.

McCurtains opened their league term with at a blitz in Birmingham last weekend, winning three of their four matches.

The Goodmayes club recorded a 1-3 to 1-2 success over Fr Murphy's; beat Wolfe Tones 1-0 to 0-1; and defeated Tara 1-2 to 0-0.

Their only loss was a 2-1 to 0-4 defeat against perennial title challengers John Mitchells.

McCurtains will hope for more positive results in the next round of blitz fixtures this weekend.