McCurtains’ hurling team begin league season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 April 2019

Thomas McCurtains' hurling team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)



Archant

Goodmayes club set to face Kilburn Gaels in Greenford on Sunday

Thomas McCurtains’ hurling team begin their London League Division One campaign underway this Saturday against Kilburn Gaels.

The two sides are due to meet in Greenford this weekend, with proceedings due to get underway at 3.30pm.

With the match being their opening game of the league season, McCurtains will be hoping to get off to a flyer.

The Goodmayes club’s women’s football team, meanwhile, were runners-up in the Mary Feehan Cup last Saturday.

McCurtains reached the final after recording wins over Holloway Gaels, Round Towers, Kingdom Kerry Gaels and Tir Chonaill Gaels in the initial group stage.

The Goodmayes side then faced KKG again in the final, but fell to a narrow 1-5 to 1-4 defeat to miss out on the title.

New players are always very welcome to the club, with Gaelic football, hurling and camogie teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults. Email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com for more information.

