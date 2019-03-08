McCurtains host annual Mixed Sevens Tournament

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Hundreds descended on Thomas McCurtains' base in Goodmayes last weekend for the club's annual Mixed Sevens Tournament.

In addition to eight McCurtains teams, the Goodmayes club also welcomed sides from Crawley & Brighton Gaels, Éire Óg/Holloway Gaels, Cambridge Parnells and Canterbury Gaels.

After some hard fought battles, Éire Óg/Holloway eventually edged out Crawley 3-5 to 3-2 in a thrilling final.

The running of the event was another great success, with McCurtains aided by fantastic bar staff and referees while sponsors O'Gradys Irish Bar & Restaurant helped contribute to a memorable day.

This Saturday sees McCurtains' camogie team make the trip to Pairc na hEireann in Birmingham to compete in the British Intermediate League Blitz.

The men's reserve football team, meanwhile, face St Brendan's in Greenford at 2.30pm on Sunday in the AIB London Reserve League.

New players are always very welcome to the club, with Gaelic football, hurling and camogie teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults. Email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com for more information.