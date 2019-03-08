McCurtains to host annual Family Fun Day

Saturday promises to be an exciting day for the Thomas McCurtains GAA club as they hold their annual Family Fun Day, which is free to attend.

The event, which runs from midday-7.30pm, will take place at their home at the Goodmayes Sports Fields.

It promises to be a packed day of sporting action, starting with a hurling challenge match between McCurtains and Cú Chulainns at 3pm.

The Goodmayes club then host Round Towers in the AIB London Reserve Football League at 4.30pm, before the senior side take on St Joseph's in the Shiels Cup ay 6pm.

As well as matches, those in attendance will also be kept entertained by a display of Irish dancing and music from DJ Scatty Mary.

There will also be a BBQ on the day in addition to ice cream, cakes, other food stands and a beer tent.

A raffle will also be held, with prizes including £250 in cash and tickets to the All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Championship finals in Dublin.