Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

McCurtains men ready for another clash with Harlesden foes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 April 2019

The Thomas McCurtains' men's football team (pic: TMGAA)

The Thomas McCurtains' men's football team (pic: TMGAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Thomas McCurtains’ men’s football team face Harlesden Harps in the Murphy Cup on Sunday, a week on from the two sides meeting in the London Intermediate Championship.

The Goodmayes club will be hoping for another victory this weekend, having beaten Harps 3-12 to 2-9 in the preliminary round of the Intermediate Championship.

Sunday’s game between the sides is due to get underway at 12.30pm at the Goodmayes Hospital Sports Ground.

The women’s football team, meanwhile, are due to take part in the Mary Feehan Cup in Greenford on Saturday.

McCurtains will be looking to bounce back in that competition after losing 3-20 to 3-7 against Kingdom Kerry Gaels in the London Intermediate League last weekend.

New players are always very welcome to the club, with Gaelic football, hurling and camogie teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults.

For more information, find the club on social media or send an email to thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Pugh knows Wanstead face stern test at relegation-threatened Ferrers

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redfern wants champions Woodford to end on high with victory over Basildon

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

McCurtains men ready for another clash with Harlesden foes

The Thomas McCurtains' men's football team (pic: TMGAA)

O’s don’t need any extra motivation, says Edinburgh

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woman assaulted by former police officer who worked in Barking, Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former PC James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists