McCurtains men ready for another clash with Harlesden foes

The Thomas McCurtains' men's football team (pic: TMGAA) Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Thomas McCurtains’ men’s football team face Harlesden Harps in the Murphy Cup on Sunday, a week on from the two sides meeting in the London Intermediate Championship.

The Goodmayes club will be hoping for another victory this weekend, having beaten Harps 3-12 to 2-9 in the preliminary round of the Intermediate Championship.

Sunday’s game between the sides is due to get underway at 12.30pm at the Goodmayes Hospital Sports Ground.

The women’s football team, meanwhile, are due to take part in the Mary Feehan Cup in Greenford on Saturday.

McCurtains will be looking to bounce back in that competition after losing 3-20 to 3-7 against Kingdom Kerry Gaels in the London Intermediate League last weekend.

New players are always very welcome to the club, with Gaelic football, hurling and camogie teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults.

For more information, find the club on social media or send an email to thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.