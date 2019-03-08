McCurtains face crunch game in Collins Cup

Thomas McCurtains' hurling team face another important game in the Collins Cup when they face Robert Emmetts on Sunday.

The Goodmayes club know they will face a competitive Emmetts side in the cup game in Ruislip at 3.30pm.

McCurtains men's football team, meanwhile, take on Fulham Irish in the AIB London Division One in Ruislip next Tuesday at 7pm.

The footballers beat Cú Chulainns in the Shiels Cup 3-15 to 0-5 on Tuesday, but lost 2-12 to 1-10 to St Joseph's in the Murphy Cup semi-finals.

And there was disappointment for the women's football team as they lost twice in the London Intermediate League, being beaten 4-16 to 4-12 by Holloway Gaels and going down 5-9 to 3-13 to Tir Chonaill Gaels.

The camogie team, however, recorded wins over Fr Murphy's, Wolfe Tones, Tara's and John Mitchell's in the latest round of All-Britain Intermediate League Blitz fixtures to continue their solid start.