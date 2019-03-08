McCurtains celebrate camogie success in Birmingham

Thomas McCurtains’ camogie team had something to celebrate after winning the plate competition at the Erin Go Bragh 7s in Birmingham.

The Goodmayes club took 25 players to the event and split them into three teams named after Thomas McCurtains’ daughters: Siobhán, Síle and Eilis.

It was Team Eilis who won the plate competition, with Sinead Curtain named player of the tournament after some superb displays.

The camogie team will hope the success they achieved in Birmingham can spur them on to being successful this season.

Elsehwere, McCurtains’ men’s football team recorded a 2-19 to 1-8 victory in a challenge match at St Colmcilles in St Albans.

It was an impressive display from a McCurtains outfit who were fielding seven debutants.

McCurtains duo Kieran Dowling and Jimmy Byrne were in action for London as they lost 0-16 to 1-10 at home to Mayo in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A relegation play-off.