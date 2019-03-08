Search

McCurtains celebrate camogie success in Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2019

The Thomas McCurtains camogie team face the cameras (pic: TMGAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains club

Thomas McCurtains’ camogie team had something to celebrate after winning the plate competition at the Erin Go Bragh 7s in Birmingham.

The Goodmayes club took 25 players to the event and split them into three teams named after Thomas McCurtains’ daughters: Siobhán, Síle and Eilis.

It was Team Eilis who won the plate competition, with Sinead Curtain named player of the tournament after some superb displays.

The camogie team will hope the success they achieved in Birmingham can spur them on to being successful this season.

Elsehwere, McCurtains’ men’s football team recorded a 2-19 to 1-8 victory in a challenge match at St Colmcilles in St Albans.

It was an impressive display from a McCurtains outfit who were fielding seven debutants.

McCurtains duo Kieran Dowling and Jimmy Byrne were in action for London as they lost 0-16 to 1-10 at home to Mayo in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A relegation play-off.

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Delays on A406 following lorry crash near Redbridge Roundabout

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout

Fire brigade issues cooking safety reminder after unattended hob causes Goodmayes flat fire

Firefighters were called to the fire in Telegraph Mews, Goodmayes, on Friday. Photo: @LondonFire

