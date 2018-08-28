Search

McCurtains camogie team fill roles for new season

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 17 January 2019

The Thomas McCurtains camogie team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

The Thomas McCurtains camogie team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains club

Paddy Coman has been elected as chairperson of the Thomas McCurtains camogie team ahead of the forthcoming season.

Coman’s appointment was confirmed during the team’s Annual General Meeting, with other roles also filled.

Eoin Kelly takes on the role of secretary, with Amy Walsh his assistant.

The role of treasure will be taken on by Aileen O’Leary, who will be assisted by Ailbhe Ryan.

Orla Mahoney will become the team’s public relations officer, while Orla Dennehy will take on the role of social secretary with Andrea Brogan her assistant.

New players are always very welcome to the club, with Gaelic football, hurling and camogie teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults.

Based in east London, the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood and Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

For more information, email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.

